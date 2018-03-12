Orioles to give kids under nine free admission to upper deck seats

Major League Baseball has spent a lot of time wondering about how to court and keep young fans and how to get more families to the ballpark. While I’m sure they have retained all manner of marketing and demographic experts to look into all of that, the most obvious problem is that baseball tickets have become monstrously expensive over the years, even after adjusting for inflation. If you can’t watch games for free at home — sorry, that requires a cable plan with the sports tier! — and if you can’t bring the kids to a few games a year without breaking the bank, there really is no easy way in for the little ones.
Today the Orioles announced a plan that will help address that: the “Kids Cheer Free Initiative,” which gives each adult who purchases an upper deck seat two free tickets for kids nine and under. Tickets under the plan, through April 29 and excluding Opening Day, can be purchased here. As the season goes on, free kids tickets will be available for each months’ upcoming games on a rolling basis.
In conjunction with this, the Orioles are expanding their family-friendly programs, including their Kids Corner, that has jungle gyms, bounce houses and the like, as well as dates for fireworks and kids-run-the-bases promotions.
Ballparks have become a decidedly business class experience over the past couple of decades. The construction of Camden Yards, ironically, helped usher in this business class age. As such, this is a good move by the Orioles. If a kid has fun at a ballgame when he or she is little, he or she is way more likely to be a fan for life. By letting kids into the place for free, there will be a lot more kids having fun at ballgames.
Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Brewers pitcher Junior Guerra was told by his agent that his team was granted an extra option because he didn’t have enough full minor league seasons under his belt. For the uninitiated, an option allows a team to send a player down to and back up from the minor leagues as many times as they want in a year. Most teams have three “option years” for players on the 40-man roster, but in Guerra’s case, sometimes it’s four.
Guerra, 33, is a bit of an oddity because he debuted in the majors in 2015 at the age of 30. His timeline before that:
- Debuted in the minors in 2006 in the Braves’ organization, released the following March
- Signed by the Mets in October 2007, club released him in June 2009 after he failed a drug test
- Bounced around in the international American Association as well as foreign baseball leagues from the second half of 2009 to 2014
- Signed by the White Sox in October 2014, debuts in the majors in 2015
- Claimed off waivers by the Brewers from the White Sox in October 2015
As a result of all of that, Guerra has 207 2/3 innings in the minors across parts of five seasons. So that’s the justification for giving the Brewers an extra option year.
Guerra doesn’t become arbitration-eligible until after this season and he won’t hit free agency until after the 2022 season, so his freedom within Major League Baseball is already limited. And now the Brewers have the luxury of controlling him even more with an extra option year.
The MLBPA, which is already gearing up for a fight with the owners, should take Guerra’s situation to heart. They should even fight on his behalf specifically. Guerra has only so many years left to make money and that is hampered by a system designed for teams to control players in their late teens and early 20’s. It’s an unfair system for players in general, but it’s really bad for older players who break through late in their careers like Guerra. The overarching issue is that minor leaguers aren’t compensated fairly — in part because the union has neglected to include them — and because teams are granted six years of control once minor leaguers reach the majors.
It’s a really crummy situation for Guerra, but one potential bright side is that it may be the catalyst the union needs to fight to take down some of these unjust systems within baseball.