Orioles to give kids under 9 free admission to upper deck seats

By Craig CalcaterraMar 12, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Major League Baseball has spent a lot of time wondering about how to court and keep young fans and how to get more families to the ballpark. While I’m sure they have retained all manner of marketing and demographic experts to look into all of that, the most obvious problem is that baseball tickets have become monstrously expensive over the years, even after adjusting for inflation. If you can’t watch games for free at home — sorry, that requires a cable plan with the sports tier! — and if you can’t bring the kids to a few games a year without breaking the bank, there really is no easy way in for the little ones.

Today the Orioles announced a plan that will help address that: the “Kids Cheer Free Initiative,” which gives each adult who purchases an upper deck seat two free tickets for kids nine and under. Tickets under the plan, through April 29 and excluding Opening Day, can be purchased here. As the season goes on, free kids tickets will be available for each months’ upcoming games on a rolling basis.

In conjunction with this, the Orioles are expanding their family-friendly programs, including their Kids Corner, that has jungle gyms, bounce houses and the like, as well as dates for fireworks and kids-run-the-bases promotions.

Ballparks have become a decidedly business class experience over the past couple of decades. The construction of Camden Yards, ironically, helped usher in this business class age. As such, this is a good move by the Orioles. If a kid has fun at a ballgame when he or she is little, he or she is way more likely to be a fan for life. By letting kids into the place for free, there will be a lot more kids having fun at ballgames.

The Astros visited the White House today. Jose Altuve seemed to have a hard time.

By Craig CalcaterraMar 12, 2018, 1:40 PM EDT
The World Series champion Houston Astros visited President Trump in the White House today.

As we’ve mentioned in the past, White House visits, once a routine, low-level ceremonial thing for championship sports teams, have become controversial in the Trump Era. Some teams and players have decided not to bother going or to say that, if they won a championship, they would not go. In the case of the Golden State Warriors, Trump himself disinvited the team, though he did so after they apparently said they would not go. Kind of a “you can’t fire me, I quit” sort of a thing.

The Astros are not fully represented in Washington today either. The recently-retired Carlos Beltran previously said he would not go and, true to his word, did not go. Current Astro Carlos Correa likewise did not make the trip. Beltran had said skipping the White House trip was not political, but he is on record saying he is disappointed in the government’s response to the hurricane damage in Puerto Rico, so draw your own conclusions. Correa, also from Puerto Rico, has not offered his reasoning, though it may be safe to assume he has similar reasons to Beltran’s. I imagine at some point he’ll say something about it.

Then there’s Jose Altuve. The reigning AL MVP did make the trip to Washington today. Though, based on his facial expressions, it seems like maybe he wished he hadn’t:

It likewise seems that either (a) he didn’t want to shake Trump’s hand; or (b) Trump skipped him in the handshake line:

Not sure what comes next. Is it an awkward Altuve interview in which he says, unconvincingly, that he was totally happy to be there or some unhinged Trump tweets at 5:37am tomorrow morning in which he talks about how Altuve is a “low energy loser” or something?

Not that both of those things can’t happen. Anything can happen these days, it seems.

UPDATE: New video shows that a handshake did, in fact occur:

It seems that Trump didn’t know who Altuve was at first, but in his defense, if I was president and an NFL team showed up, I might not know what their star player looked like, so we’ll give him a pass.