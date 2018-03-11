Anthony DeSclafani dealing with an oblique injury

C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports that Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani is dealing with an oblique injury. There’s no timetable for his return at the moment. Oblique injuries usually result in a stint on the disabled list, so this likely means the right-hander won’t be ready for the start of the regular season.
DeSclafani, 27, has had trouble staying healthy. He missed all of last season with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament and opened the 2016 campaign with an oblique strain. When he was healthy in 2016, he was effective, compiling a 3.28 ERA with 105 strikeouts and 30 walks across 123 1/3 innings.
With DeSclafani likely out of the mix for the near future, another spot in the Reds’ rotation opens up for Sal Romano, Robert Stephenson, Tyler Mahle, and Amir Garrett.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), spent his Sunday with the Dodgers at their spring training facility in Glendale, Arizona. He tweeted a few pictures:
Sanders, unarguably the politician most attuned to current labor issues, said he hasn’t been following the one between the players and owners in Major League Baseball, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Sanders was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York and was unsurprisingly a fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers. As McCullough reports, Sanders spoke about what it was like when the Dodgers moved to Los Angeles after the 1957 season. Sanders said, “It was a disaster. Walter O’Malley, his name remains in infamy. It really was a very deep thing. Because when you’re a kid and the name of the team is called the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Brooklyn Dodgers, you assume that it belongs to the people of Los Angeles or Brooklyn. The idea that it was a private company who somebody could pick up and move away and break the hearts of millions of people was literally something we did not understand. So it was really a devastating moment. I remember it with great sadness.”
Of course, baseball wasn’t the reason Sanders was in Arizona. He is holding a rally at the Orpheum Theatre in Phoenix for immigration reform.