Anthony DeSclafani dealing with an oblique injury

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), spent his Sunday with the Dodgers at their spring training facility in Glendale, Arizona. He tweeted a few pictures:

We’re here to bring the Dodgers back to Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/V5Zrqir9cw — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 11, 2018

With a few tweaks I think @YasielPuig had 30 home runs in him this year. pic.twitter.com/sPqphKlOi3 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 11, 2018

The rumors are true. I am trying out for the Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/U1DuGOeLdX — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 11, 2018

Sanders, unarguably the politician most attuned to current labor issues, said he hasn’t been following the one between the players and owners in Major League Baseball, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Sanders was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York and was unsurprisingly a fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers. As McCullough reports, Sanders spoke about what it was like when the Dodgers moved to Los Angeles after the 1957 season. Sanders said, “It was a disaster. Walter O’Malley, his name remains in infamy. It really was a very deep thing. Because when you’re a kid and the name of the team is called the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Brooklyn Dodgers, you assume that it belongs to the people of Los Angeles or Brooklyn. The idea that it was a private company who somebody could pick up and move away and break the hearts of millions of people was literally something we did not understand. So it was really a devastating moment. I remember it with great sadness.”

Of course, baseball wasn’t the reason Sanders was in Arizona. He is holding a rally at the Orpheum Theatre in Phoenix for immigration reform.

Follow @Baer_Bill