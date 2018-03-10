Video: Giancarlo Stanton hits his first home run for the Yankees

White Sox top prospect Luis Robert has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain in his left thumb, the team announced Saturday. The outfielder sustained the injury on Wednesday after sliding into second base during a Cactus League game against the Reds, and is now scheduled to miss anywhere from 6-10 weeks as he works his way back to the field.

Robert, 20, was enjoying his first spring training with the club prior to the incident. He went 3-for-10 in camp with a stolen base and a grand slam, the latter of which he accomplished after suffering the sprain. Entering 2018, Robert ranked no. 3 in the White Sox’ system and no. 28 overall, and was expected to begin his first year in the organization with a stint in Single-A Kannapolis or High-A Winston-Salem. Now, according to manager Rick Renteria, it looks as though the outfielder won’t see any game action until early May, though the team will keep a close eye on him during the recovery process in case his thumb heals more quickly than expected.

This has been an unlucky spring for highly-touted White Sox prospects. No. 1 prospect Eloy Jimenez has struggled with tendinitis in his left knee, while right-hander Alec Hansen (no. 4) was temporarily shut down with soreness in his forearm and Jake Burger (no. 8) lost his season to a torn left Achilles last month. Of the four, Jimenez is the closest to staging a return, and is tentatively slated to make an appearance during the White Sox’ matchup with the Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon.