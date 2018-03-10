Video: Giancarlo Stanton hits his first home run for the Yankees

The Yankees are set to enter the 2018 season with a locked and loaded lineup, and on Saturday, newly-signed slugger Giancarlo Stanton gave them a sneak preview of what’s to come. The 28-year-old outfielder went ham on a 1-2 pitch from Mets right-hander Matt Harvey in the fifth inning and padded the Yankees’ 5-1 lead with a two-run laser to center field.
It’s been something of an understated spring for Stanton, who was 6-for-19 with zero home runs prior to Saturday’s Grapefruit League contest. Still, there’s every reason to believe that we’ll be seeing a lot more power from the reigning NL MVP once the Yankees kick off their season against the Blue Jays on March 29.
White Sox top prospect Luis Robert has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain in his left thumb, the team announced Saturday. The outfielder sustained the injury on Wednesday after sliding into second base during a Cactus League game against the Reds, and is now scheduled to miss anywhere from 6-10 weeks as he works his way back to the field.
Robert, 20, was enjoying his first spring training with the club prior to the incident. He went 3-for-10 in camp with a stolen base and a grand slam, the latter of which he accomplished after suffering the sprain. Entering 2018, Robert ranked no. 3 in the White Sox’ system and no. 28 overall, and was expected to begin his first year in the organization with a stint in Single-A Kannapolis or High-A Winston-Salem. Now, according to manager Rick Renteria, it looks as though the outfielder won’t see any game action until early May, though the team will keep a close eye on him during the recovery process in case his thumb heals more quickly than expected.
This has been an unlucky spring for highly-touted White Sox prospects. No. 1 prospect Eloy Jimenez has struggled with tendinitis in his left knee, while right-hander Alec Hansen (no. 4) was temporarily shut down with soreness in his forearm and Jake Burger (no. 8) lost his season to a torn left Achilles last month. Of the four, Jimenez is the closest to staging a return, and is tentatively slated to make an appearance during the White Sox’ matchup with the Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon.