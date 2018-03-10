Report: Twins sign Lance Lynn

Free agent right-hander Lance Lynn has agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal with the Twins, per multiple reports from Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports and MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. The contract includes an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses, bringing the total estimated value to $14 million. The club has yet to confirm the signing.

Lynn, 30, was originally pegged to receive something in the neighborhood of a four-year, $50+ million contract this offseason. Morosi points out that the righty received richer offers from multiple teams, but “preferred the fit” in Minnesota and believed in the Twins’ chances of contending in 2018. It’s also worth noting that the Twins had allegedly reached out with a two-year, $20 million offer last month, one that he ultimately refused in hopes of securing a longer commitment and higher annual value.

Lynn completed a six-year stint with the Cardinals in 2017, pitching to an 11-8 record in 33 starts with a 3.43 ERA, 3.8 BB/9 and 7.4 SO/9 in 186 1/3 innings. It was a strong showing from the right-hander, who underwent Tommy John surgery in November 2015 and was shelved through the entirety of the 2016 season. When healthy, however, he’s consistently turned in sub-4.00 ERAs and 3.0+ fWAR from year to year, and figures to feature prominently in a four-man rotation that already includes right-handers Jose Berrios, Jake Odorizzi and Kyle Gibson.