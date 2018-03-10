Giancarlo Stanton hits first home run for Yankees

The Yankees are set to enter the 2018 season with a locked and loaded lineup, and on Saturday, newly-signed slugger Giancarlo Stanton gave them a sneak preview of what’s to come. The 28-year-old outfielder went ham on a 1-2 pitch from Mets right-hander Matt Harvey in the fifth inning and padded the Yankees’ 5-1 lead with a two-run laser to center field.
It’s been something of an understated spring for Stanton, who was 6-for-19 with zero home runs prior to Saturday’s Grapefruit League contest. Still, there’s every reason to believe that we’ll be seeing a lot more power from the reigning NL MVP once the Yankees kick off their season against the Blue Jays on March 29.
Brewers closer Corey Knebel made an unplanned exit during the seventh inning of Saturday’s Cactus League contest against the Rockies. Postgame reports revealed that the reliever had slipped on the wet mound and tweaked his left knee, though club manager Craig Counsell said the pitcher’s removal was simply precautionary. Knebel won’t take the mound for several days and is considered day-to-day pending further evaluation.
The 26-year-old righty is on the cusp of his fourth season with the Brewers. He enjoyed his first All-Star run in 2017, capping a career-best performance with a 1.78 ERA, 4.7 BB/9 and 14.9 SO/9 through 76 innings. This spring, Knebel has yet to flash that dominance in limited Cactus League action, surrendering four runs on three hits and two walks in 2 1/3 innings so far.
Thankfully for the Brewers, it doesn’t look like they’ll lose their star closer for any prolonged period of time. Counsell told reporters that Knebel was already scheduled for a couple of off days next week and will reassess the situation after he undergoes treatment on Sunday.