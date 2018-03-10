Corey Knebel day-to-day with tweaked left knee

Brewers closer Corey Knebel made an unplanned exit during the seventh inning of Saturday’s Cactus League contest against the Rockies. Postgame reports revealed that the reliever had slipped on the wet mound and tweaked his left knee, though club manager Craig Counsell said the pitcher’s removal was simply precautionary. Knebel won’t take the mound for several days and is considered day-to-day pending further evaluation.
The 26-year-old righty is on the cusp of his fourth season with the Brewers. He enjoyed his first All-Star run in 2017, capping a career-best performance with a 1.78 ERA, 4.7 BB/9 and 14.9 SO/9 through 76 innings. This spring, Knebel has yet to flash that dominance in limited Cactus League action, surrendering four runs on three hits and two walks in 2 1/3 innings so far.
Thankfully for the Brewers, it doesn’t look like they’ll lose their star closer for any prolonged period of time. Counsell told reporters that Knebel was already scheduled for a couple of off days next week and will reassess the situation after he undergoes treatment on Sunday.
Royals outfielder Jorge Bonifacio has been suspended for 80 games without pay, the league announced Saturday. Bonifacio tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone; his first such violation. General manager Dayton Moore issued a statement following the decision (via MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan):
This obviously [is] a very disappointing situation for the Royals, our fans and Jorge. He is an incredible person who just made a mistake. Jorge will have our full support as he deals with the consequences of this violation.
Manager Ned Yost added that he felt “kind of sick to [his] stomach” thinking about the suspension, given Bonifacio’s role on the team and the connection he made with members of the organization.
The 24-year-old was in the mix to begin the season as the Royals’ starting right fielder, a responsibility he’ll forfeit until June at the earliest. He’s coming off of his first major league season with the club, during which he batted .255/.320/.432 with 17 home runs and a .752 OPS in 422 plate appearances. In his absence, the Royals should have an easier time assembling an outfield from some combination of Jon Jay, Alex Gordon, Jorge Soler, Paulo Orlando, Hunter Dozier and Bubba Starling.