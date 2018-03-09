Tigers sign Jarrod Saltalamacchia to a minor league deal

The Detroit Tigers and catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia have agreed to a minor league deal with an invitation to big league spring training.
Saltalamacchia returns to the Tigers where he played in 92 games in 2016. Last year he only played ten games in the bigs, all with the Blue Jays. Over the course of his career he is a .233/.307/.409 hitter with 110 homers over 11 seasons.
Signing Saltalamacchia is a a depth move and some injury insurance. He showed last year that he’d accept a minor league assignment and played over the winter in Mexico too, so he’s one of the rare veterans who may stick around and report to Triple-A if there is no room for him on the big league roster. Which, given the presence of James McCann and John Hicks, there does not seem to be.
Left-handed pitching prospect Luiz Gohara may no longer be competing for a spot in the Braves’ Opening Day rotation, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com. The southpaw was scheduled to pitch his first Grapefruit League start on Sunday, but will be forced to sit out after spraining his left ankle during pitchers’ drills on Friday afternoon. It’s still unclear how severely the injury will impact his upcoming season with the club, though David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal Constitution adds that the team is expected to reevaluate his progress in two weeks.
This is the second injury Gohara has suffered this spring after working his way back from a groin strain several weeks ago. The 21-year-old was poised to enter his sophomore season with the club following his major league debut last year, when he pitched to a 1-3 record in five starts with a 4.91 ERA, 2.5 BB/9 and 9.5 SO/9 over 29 1/3 innings. He was ranked no. 4 in the Braves’ system by MLB Pipeline last month and currently grades as the team’s top left-handed prospect.
Without Gohara, Bowman notes, the competition for the final two spots in the Braves’ starting rotation has opened back up. Southpaw Sean Newcomb is the presumed favorite for the fourth slot, but the fifth could be claimed by any number of candidates, including veteran lefty Scott Kazmir, no. 7 prospect Max Fried, or right-handers Matt Wisler, Aaron Blair or Lucas Sims.