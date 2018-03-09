Tigers sign Jarrod Saltalamacchia to a minor league deal

The Detroit Tigers and catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia have agreed to a minor league deal with an invitation to big league spring training.

Saltalamacchia returns to the Tigers where he played in 92 games in 2016. Last year he only played ten games in the bigs, all with the Blue Jays. Over the course of his career he is a .233/.307/.409 hitter with 110 homers over 11 seasons.

Signing Saltalamacchia is a a depth move and some injury insurance. He showed last year that he’d accept a minor league assignment and played over the winter in Mexico too, so he’s one of the rare veterans who may stick around and report to Triple-A if there is no room for him on the big league roster. Which, given the presence of James McCann and John Hicks, there does not seem to be.

