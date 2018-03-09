Taijuan Walker is handing out free tacos on Monday

I just got a press release from the Arizona Diamondbacks. It’s fairly extraordinary. See if you can’t figure out the extraordinary part of it:

WHO: D-backs pitcher Taijuan Walker and his wife Heather WHAT: In partnership with Major League Baseball, Taijuan and Heather will hand out free tacos, featuring Taijuan’s special taco recipe, to fans as they enter Salt River Fields at Talking Stick for the D-backs vs. Rockies game this Monday starting at 11:30 a.m. Walker, who has a passion for cooking, will serve the tacos out of a specially-designed food truck on a first-come-first-serve basis near the Home Plate parking lot at Salt River Fields. WHEN: This Monday, March 12 at 11:30 a.m. WHERE: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick – Home Plate parking lot, 7555 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale, Ariz. 8525

Notice anything missing there? I do: corporate sponsorship. As in, there is none, unless you count “in partnership with Major League Baseball,” which I don’t think really counts. There is no “Taijuan Walker, in association with Rudy’s Taco World” or “Taijuan Walker and Tapatio hot sauce, The Official Hot Sauce of Major League Baseball, present . . .”

Nope, it’s just “Taijuan Walker likes to cook, Taijuan Walker has a cool taco recipe and Taijuan Walker would like to give y’all free tacos. You know, for fun.”

This should not excite me as much as it does, but in an age where no one seems bothered to do anything unless there’s corporate underwriting and advertising involved, I’m pretty dang excited.

Go to Salt River Fields on Monday, you guys. It’s probably the best spring training facility as it is and you’ll get free tacos to boot.

