Former Red Sox closer Uehara signs with Yomiuri Giants

Associated PressMar 9, 2018, 11:56 AM EST
TOKYO (AP) Former Major League Baseball pitcher Koji Uehara returned to his former Japanese team on Friday, agreeing to a one-year contract with the Yomiuri Giants worth $1.87 million.

The 42-year-old right-handed closer helped the Boston Red Sox win the World Series in 2013 when he was named MVP of the American League Championship Series. He spent nine seasons in MLB, compiling 95 saves and a 2.66 ERA.

Prior to going to the U.S., Uehara was a member of the Giants from 1999-2008 and was a two-time winner of the Sawamura Award, Japan’s version of the Cy Young Award.

Last season, Uehara pitched in 49 games for the Chicago Cubs, winning three, losing four and saving two with a 3.98 ERA. He did not appear in the postseason and was released after the season.

In addition to Boston and Chicago, he also played for Baltimore and Texas.

The Giants are Japan’s oldest professional team but have struggled recently, finishing fourth last season in the Central League.

Taijuan Walker is handing out free tacos on Monday

By Craig CalcaterraMar 9, 2018, 11:49 AM EST
I just got a press release from the Arizona Diamondbacks. It’s fairly extraordinary. See if you can’t figure out the extraordinary part of it:

WHO: D-backs pitcher Taijuan Walker and his wife Heather

WHAT: In partnership with Major League Baseball, Taijuan and Heather will hand out free tacos, featuring Taijuan’s special taco recipe, to fans as they enter Salt River Fields at Talking Stick for the D-backs vs. Rockies game this Monday starting at 11:30 a.m. Walker, who has a passion for cooking, will serve the tacos out of a specially-designed food truck on a first-come-first-serve basis near the Home Plate parking lot at Salt River Fields.

WHEN: This Monday, March 12 at 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick – Home Plate parking lot, 7555 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale, Ariz. 8525

Notice anything missing there? I do: corporate sponsorship. As in, there is none, unless you count “in partnership with Major League Baseball,” which I don’t think really counts. There is no “Taijuan Walker, in association with Rudy’s Taco World” or “Taijuan Walker and Tapatio hot sauce, The Official Hot Sauce of Major League Baseball, present . . .”

Nope, it’s just “Taijuan Walker likes to cook, Taijuan Walker has a cool taco recipe and Taijuan Walker would like to give y’all free tacos. You know, for fun.”

This should not excite me as much as it does, but in an age where no one seems bothered to do anything unless there’s corporate underwriting and advertising involved, I’m pretty dang excited.

Go to Salt River Fields on Monday, you guys. It’s probably the best spring training facility as it is and you’ll get free tacos to boot.