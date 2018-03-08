Zack Greinke is struggling to crack 90 m.p.h. with his fastball

Zack Greinke is not like most ballplayers. He does not speak in cliches like they do and he does not try to spin every single negative thing as a positive. We’re used to only hearing negativity from players when things are really bad — athletes always try to think positively — but with Greinke, it’s not safe to make that sort of an assumption.
That said, given how important Greinke is to the Diamondbacks, it’s still worth paying at least some attention to sentiment like this:
Greinke was above 90 in his first spring outing but has been only hitting the mid-80s in his last two starts, including an intrasquad game this morning. Nick Piecoro, who has followed Greinke for a long time, notes that Greinke has had to build up his velocity during spring training in the past as well. He wonders whether or not Greinke has dead arm, which is not an uncommon ailment for pitchers in March.
Greinke, 34, posted a 3.20 ERA and a 215/45 K/BB ratio over 202.1 innings last season and was fourth in the NL Cy Young Award voting. There’s no reason to think that he’s suddenly lost it. And again, it’s not wise to overreact to what he says, but it’s probably something worth watching.
Indians starter Trevor Bauer has never been one to shy away from voicing his opinion. On Twitter, he’s been a very vocal supporter of President Trump and often engages in political discussions with fans. He’s become a polarizing player as a result, which is not surprising.
Bauer said on Thursday, via Twitter, that he was part of a meeting in which Major League Baseball encouraged players to be vocal and become political leaders. Bauer said, “I find it disingenuous that [the Major League Baseball] commissioner’s office would encourage this when they’ve specifically tried to censor me for sharing my opinion on the matter.”
Responding to a fan who noticed he hadn’t tweeted much during the offseason, Bauer said, “Almost like I wasn’t allowed access to my Twitter account for a while,” adding some “thinking face” emojis.
Bauer often seems to have a bit of a persecution complex even though a majority of players (as well as ownership) have a conservative bent. This has been true for about as long as the sport has been around. For example, Robin Roberts said exactly that — as quoted in Marvin Miller’s book A Whole Different Ball Game — in 1965 when the Players Association was searching for a new executive director. MLB likely wasn’t censoring Bauer because it didn’t like his opinions. Rather, it was trying to protect its image.
[Update, 5:35 PM ET]: Changed headline to reflect that MLB, not Trevor Bauer, was encouraging players to be more politically active.