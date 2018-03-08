Report: Royals working to bring back Mike Moustakas

Update (9:59 PM ET): The deal is indeed for one year but includes a second-year mutual option, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports. Moustakas will earn $6.5 million guaranteed and can earn up to a maximum of $22.7 million. Passan further elaborates that Moustakas will take home a $5.5 million salary this season and can earn an additional $2.2 million in performance incentives. The mutual option for 2019 is worth $15 million with a $1 million buyout.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported on Thursday evening that the Royals are working to bring back free agent third baseman Mike Moustakas. MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan adds that the deal is likely to be one year.

Moustakas, 29, entered free agency as one of the top hitters available, but the market stagnated and now it appears he will have to settle for a one-year “pillow contract” and test his luck again next offseason. Last season, he hit .272/.314/.521 with 38 home runs and 85 RBI — both career-highs — in 598 plate appearances.

If the two sides to come to an agreement on a deal, Moustakas will once again own the everyday job at third base. Cheslor Cuthbert was in line to handle the position, so he would return to handling a utility role.

