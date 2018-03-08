Report: Rockies close to agreement on one-year deal with Carlos Gonzalez

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Rockies are close to an agreement with outfielder Carlos Gonzalez on a one-year deal.
Gonzalez, 32, hit a disappointing .262/.339/.423 with 14 home runs and 57 RBI in 534 plate appearances last season in Colorado.
The Rockies’ outfield is crowded as it is, so Gonzalez will likely have to split time with Gerardo Parra in right field. Charlie Blackmon has the starting job in center field and Ian Desmond has left field. The Rockies will also want to find space for Raimel Tapia and David Dahl.
Update (9:59 PM ET): The deal is indeed for one year but includes a second-year mutual option, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports. Moustakas will earn $6.5 million guaranteed and can earn up to a maximum of $22.7 million. Passan further elaborates that Moustakas will take home a $5.5 million salary this season and can earn an additional $2.2 million in performance incentives. The mutual option for 2019 is worth $15 million with a $1 million buyout.
*
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported on Thursday evening that the Royals are working to bring back free agent third baseman Mike Moustakas. MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan adds that the deal is likely to be one year.
Moustakas, 29, entered free agency as one of the top hitters available, but the market stagnated and now it appears he will have to settle for a one-year “pillow contract” and test his luck again next offseason. Last season, he hit .272/.314/.521 with 38 home runs and 85 RBI — both career-highs — in 598 plate appearances.
If the two sides to come to an agreement on a deal, Moustakas will once again own the everyday job at third base. Cheslor Cuthbert was in line to handle the position, so he would return to handling a utility role.