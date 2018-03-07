Getty Images

Mike Pelfrey retires

By Craig CalcaterraMar 7, 2018, 8:53 AM EST
Mike Pelfrey has announced his retirement.

Pelfrey was a first round pick of the Mets in the 2005 draft out of Wichita State. He grew up in Wichita and is leaving baseball to take a job coaching with Newman University which is, you guessed it, in Wichita. Turns out you can go home again.

He was a 12-year veteran who spent most of his time in Queens but also did tours with the Twins, Tigers and White Sox. He had a career record of 68-103 and an ERA of 4.68 in 275 games, primarily as a starter. His best seasons came in 2008 and 2010 when he won 13 and 15 games, respectively, and posted ERA+ of 113 and 107, respectively.

Was he a great pitcher? Nah, the numbers say he was not. Pelfrey, did, however, have a four year stretch with the Mets in which he averaged 196 innings a year of near-average pitching. That’s not what people envision from a first round pick, obviously, but eating innings is worth something too.

Good luck with your future endeavors, Mr. Pelfrey.

Report: Rangers sign Julio Pablo Martinez for $2.8 million

Texas Rangers
By Bill BaerMar 6, 2018, 10:39 PM EST
Ben Badler of Baseball America reports that the Rangers have signed Cuban outfielder Julio Pablo Martinez for $2.8 million, the remaining sum in the Rangers’ international bonus pool.

Martinez, 21, is now ranked No. 60 in Baseball America’s Top 100 and is listed at No. 3 in the Rangers’ system behind Willie Calhoun and Leody Taveras. Martinez has played professional baseball since the age of 16, spending five seasons in the Cuban National Series and his last two in the Canadian-American Association. He’s highly regarded for a combination of power, speed, and athleticism while playing one of the more valuable positions (center field).

This past season with the Trois-Rivieres Aigles in the Canadian-American Association, Martinez hit .297/.345/.449 with seven home runs, 20 RBI, 48 runs scored, and 20 stolen bases in 255 plate appearances.

Badler suggests Martinez could start his minor league career at High-A Down East or Double-A Frisco.