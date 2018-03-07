Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Jose De Leon to undergo Tommy John surgery

By Bill BaerMar 7, 2018, 5:40 PM EST
Rays pitcher Jose De Leon has a torn ulnar collateral ligament and will undergo Tommy John surgery, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He joins Brent Honeywell as promising Rays pitchers to go under the knife already this spring.

De Leon, 25, has battled injuries recently. He missed most of the 2017 campaign with tendinitis in his right elbow as well as a flexor strain. The Rays acquired De Leon from the Dodgers in January 2017 in exchange for Logan Forsythe.

Drafted in 2013, De Leon has only logged 19 2/3 innings in the majors to date, yielding 20 runs (15 earned) on 23 hits and 10 walks with 17 strikeouts.

With De Leon and Honeywell out of the picture, the Rays may need to add starting pitching depth via free agency. As of right now, the club plans to go with a four-man rotation through April. Matt Andriese would appear to be the favorite to be added to the rotation when it expands in May. Manager Kevin Cash did suggest, as Topkin reports, that the four-man rotation could be a season-long endeavor.

Report: Royals to sign Ricky Nolasco

By Bill BaerMar 7, 2018, 4:37 PM EST
ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reports that the Royals are expected to sign pitcher Ricky Nolasco. Given Nolasco’s age and recent performance, the deal is likely of the minor league variety. (Update: The deal has been finalized, per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. Nolasco will earn $1.5 million, can earn $250,000 in additional incentives, and has an opt-out date for March 24, Heyman adds.)

Nolasco, 35, posted a 4.92 ERA with a 143/58 K/BB ratio in 181 innings across 33 starts for the Angels last season. His last productive season was in 2013 when he pitched for the Marlins and Dodgers. Since 2014, Nolasco has a composite 4.99 ERA.

Nolasco will serve as rotation depth for the rebuilding Royals. The club recently placed Jesse Hahn on the 60-day disabled list with a sprained UCL and Nate Karns isn’t a guarantee to be ready by Opening Day after undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last July.