Ichiro Suzuki: “He knows his death as a baseball player is getting closer”

By Craig CalcaterraMar 7, 2018, 3:22 PM EST
Those are the words of a former teammate of Ichiro’s from the Orix Blue Wave. They come in a must-read article by Wright Thompson in ESPN the Magazine about the 44-year-old future Hall of Famer’s drive to keep playing.

That drive paid off in the form of a major league deal offered by the Seattle Mariners which Ichiro accepted last week. Most people are viewing it as a nostalgia trip for the Mariners and the only way Ichiro can keep playing in America. That may or may not be true, but the desire — which teeters on the edge of desperation — is chronicled in detail by Thompson, who was granted access to Ichiro that no one in this country has ever had.

It’s a fascinating story giving us a glimpse at an Ichiro who, for as major a figure he has been in major league baseball over the past 17 years, is someone we know relatively little about. And even if we knew a lot about him, it chronicles a chapter of his career — perhaps his last offseason before his whole life becomes an offseason — for which perhaps the most prepared baseball player in the past several decades seems shockingly unprepared.

If you read nothing else today, read this.

Report: Royals to sign Ricky Nolasco

By Bill BaerMar 7, 2018, 4:37 PM EST
ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reports that the Royals are expected to sign pitcher Ricky Nolasco. Given Nolasco’s age and recent performance, the deal is likely of the minor league variety.

Nolasco, 35, posted a 4.92 ERA with a 143/58 K/BB ratio in 181 innings across 33 starts for the Angels last season. His last productive season was in 2013 when he pitched for the Marlins and Dodgers. Since 2014, Nolasco has a composite 4.99 ERA.

Nolasco will serve as rotation depth for the rebuilding Royals. The club recently placed Jesse Hahn on the 60-day disabled list with a sprained UCL and Nate Karns isn’t a guarantee to be ready by Opening Day after undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last July.