Royals sign Jon Jay to one year deal

The Kansas City Royals have signed outfielder Jon Jay to a one-year deal.

Jay, who turns 33 in nine days, hit .296/.374/.375 in 433 plate appearances with the Cubs last season, which is totally fine for a guy with solid defense who can play all three outfield spots.

No word on the terms yet, but Kansas City is a good landing spot for Jay. He’ll figure to got a lot of playing time there given the departure of Lorenzo Cain and the relatively thin competition among the rest of the Royals outfielders.

