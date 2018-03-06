Royals sign Jon Jay to a one year deal

The Kansas City Royals have signed outfielder Jon Jay to a one-year deal.
Jay, who turns 33 in nine days, hit .296/.374/.375 in 433 plate appearances with the Cubs last season, which is totally fine for a guy with solid defense who can play all three outfield spots.
No word on the terms yet, but Kansas City is a good landing spot for Jay. He’ll figure to got a lot of playing time there given the departure of Lorenzo Cain and the relatively thin competition among the rest of the Royals outfielders.
The Oakland Athletics have released Brandon Moss. Moss was designated for assignment on Sunday to make room for reliever Jairo Labourt, who the A’s claimed off waivers from the Reds.
Moss hit a mere .207/.279/.428 with 22 home runs and a .707 OPS in 401 plate appearances for the Royals last year. The Athletics acquired him in a trade in January. He’s owed $7.25 million this season with each club picking up a portion of that. If he signs elsewhere he’ll only need to be paid the league minimum, which will offset the A’s and Royals’ obligation.
Moss, 34, has said that he’ll retire if he’s unable to find a major league contract.