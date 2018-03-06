Report: Lance Lynn turned down two-year, $20 million offer from Twins

Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the Twins recently offered free agent starter Lance Lynn a two-year, $20 million contract but the right-hander turned in down. In Berardino’s word, the offer was a “non-starter.”

Lynn, 30, finished up a three-year, $22 million contract with the Cardinals that ranged from 2015-17. While he was plenty productive, compiling a 3.24 ERA across 361 2/3 innings, he also missed the entire 2016 campaign recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Lynn is joined by Jake Arrieta and Alex Cobb among free agent starters still available. It seems likely that Lynn will have to eventually settle for less money and/or fewer years than he was anticipating. He could potentially take a one-year contract and test his luck in the free agent market again next season as well.

Follow @Baer_Bill