Report: Lance Lynn turned down two-year, $20 million offer from Twins

Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the Twins recently offered free agent starter Lance Lynn a two-year, $20 million contract but the right-hander turned in down. In Berardino’s word, the offer was a “non-starter.”
Lynn, 30, finished up a three-year, $22 million contract with the Cardinals that ranged from 2015-17. While he was plenty productive, compiling a 3.24 ERA across 361 2/3 innings, he also missed the entire 2016 campaign recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Lynn is joined by Jake Arrieta and Alex Cobb among free agent starters still available. It seems likely that Lynn will have to eventually settle for less money and/or fewer years than he was anticipating. He could potentially take a one-year contract and test his luck in the free agent market again next season as well.
Ben Badler of Baseball America reports that the Rangers have signed Cuban outfielder Julio Pablo Martinez for $2.8 million, the remaining sum in the Rangers’ international bonus pool.
Martinez, 21, is now ranked No. 60 in Baseball America’s Top 100 and is listed at No. 3 in the Rangers’ system behind Willie Calhoun and Leody Taveras. Martinez has played professional baseball since the age of 16, spending five seasons in the Cuban National Series and his last two in the Canadian-American Association. He’s highly regarded for a combination of power, speed, and athleticism while playing one of the more valuable positions (center field).
This past season with the Trois-Rivieres Aigles in the Canadian-American Association, Martinez hit .297/.345/.449 with seven home runs, 20 RBI, 48 runs scored, and 20 stolen bases in 255 plate appearances.
Badler suggests Martinez could start his minor league career at High-A Down East or Double-A Frisco.