Danny Salazar will not be ready to start the season

Yesterday Indians manager Terry Francona said that starter Danny Salazar is not going to be ready for the beginning of the season due to an inflammation in his right rotator cuff. He could begin throwing off a mound in a few days but doesn’t have enough time to get ready to start to begin the season.
Salazar is a considerable talent, but he’s never been able to stay healthy. He’s only pitched in 30 games once, back in 2015. Last season he was 5-6 with a 4.28 ERA in 23 games, 19 of which were starts. He did strike out 12.7 batters per nine innings, though, suggesting that he’s got it when he’s not hurt. Dude just can’t not stay un-hurt.
In his place in the rotation will go Mike Clevinger. Clevinger posted a 3.11 ERA (147 ERA+) with 137 strikeouts over 121.2 innings for the Tribe last season.
On Monday, the Cardinals renewed the contract of outfielder Tommy Pham, assigning him a salary of $570,000 for the 2018 season. As Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, the Cardinals actually offered Pham a two-year contract, but the soon-to-be 30-year-old refused the deal as he felt like the Cardinals didn’t show appreciation for the year he just had.
Pham hit .306/.411/.520 with 23 home runs, 73 RBI, 95 runs scored, and 25 stolen bases in 530 plate appearances. Defensive metrics also graded him highly, giving him a total of 6.4 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference. He ranked 10th across baseball in WAR, tied with Mookie Betts. Indeed, that is a very strong season.
For players not yet eligible for arbitration, teams can decide those players’ salaries for the upcoming season if they can’t come to an agreement. That is known as “renewing” a contract. Once a player is eligible for arbitration, the player and his team argue their case in front of arbitrators if they can’t come to an agreement. Pham will be eligible for arbitration after this season and can become a free agent after the 2021 season.
In rejecting the Cardinals’ two-year offer, Pham says he’s betting on himself. He said, “I know what numbers I need to put up, to reach, whatever I’m willing to reach. I’m from Vegas. I’m a betting individual.” Pham said the Cardinals’ offer wasn’t “strong enough.”
In January, Pham said his goal for the 2018 season is to become a 30-30 (home runs and stolen bases) player. There have only been six 30-30 seasons dating back to 2010, with four coming in 2011, two in 2012, and none since. Pham, who made his season debut on May 5, was seven home runs and five stolen bases short of accomplishing the feat last year.