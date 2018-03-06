Danny Salazar will not be ready to start season

Yesterday Indians manager Terry Francona said that starter Danny Salazar is not going to be ready for the beginning of the season due to an inflammation in his right rotator cuff. He could begin throwing off a mound in a few days but doesn’t have enough time to get ready to start to begin the season.

Salazar is a considerable talent, but he’s never been able to stay healthy. He’s only pitched in 30 games once, back in 2015. Last season he was 5-6 with a 4.28 ERA in 23 games, 19 of which were starts. He did strike out 12.7 batters per nine innings, though, suggesting that he’s got it when he’s not hurt. Dude just can’t not stay un-hurt.

In his place in the rotation will go Mike Clevinger. Clevinger posted a 3.11 ERA (147 ERA+) with 137 strikeouts over 121.2 innings for the Tribe last season.

