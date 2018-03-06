Getty Images

Danny Salazar will not be ready to start season

By Craig CalcaterraMar 6, 2018
2 Comments

Yesterday Indians manager Terry Francona said that starter Danny Salazar is not going to be ready for the beginning of the season due to an inflammation in his right rotator cuff. He could begin throwing off a mound in a few days but doesn’t have enough time to get ready to start to begin the season.

Salazar is a considerable talent, but he’s never been able to stay healthy. He’s only pitched in 30 games once, back in 2015. Last season he was 5-6 with a 4.28 ERA in 23 games, 19 of which were starts. He did strike out 12.7 batters per nine innings, though, suggesting that he’s got it when he’s not hurt. Dude just can’t not stay un-hurt.

In his place in the rotation will go Mike Clevinger. Clevinger posted a 3.11 ERA (147 ERA+) with 137 strikeouts over 121.2 innings for the Tribe last season.

Royals sign Jon Jay to one year deal

By Craig CalcaterraMar 6, 2018
2 Comments

The Kansas City Royals have signed outfielder Jon Jay to a one-year deal.

Jay, who turns 33 in nine days, hit .296/.374/.375 in 433 plate appearances with the Cubs last season, which is totally fine for a guy with solid defense who can play all three outfield spots.

No word on the terms yet, but Kansas City is a good landing spot for Jay. He’ll figure to got a lot of playing time there given the departure of Lorenzo Cain and the relatively thin competition among the rest of the Royals outfielders.