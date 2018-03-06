Athletics release Brandon Moss

The Oakland Athletics have released Brandon Moss. Moss was designated for assignment on Sunday to make room for reliever Jairo Labourt, who the A’s claimed off waivers from the Reds.
Moss hit a mere .207/.279/.428 with 22 home runs and a .707 OPS in 401 plate appearances for the Royals last year. The Athletics acquired him in a trade in January. He’s owed $7.25 million this season with each club picking up a portion of that. If he signs elsewhere he’ll only need to be paid the league minimum, which will offset the A’s and Royals’ obligation.
Moss, 34, has said that he’ll retire if he’s unable to find a major league contract.
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced today that they are bringing back a thing that hasn’t existed since before their own franchise did: the bullpen cart.
Back in the 1960s, 70s and into the 80s a lot of teams experimented with motorized transportation to ferry relief pitchers into the game from the far reaches of the bullpen, which stood, uh, only a few hundred feet away at most. I didn’t necessarily understand the need for a bullpen cart and I still don’t really get the appeal on a personal level, but bullpen carts were kind of fun, right? Decorated golf carts at worst, near works of art when created with care. The Mariners had a bullpen boat, for cryin’ out loud. That was pretty neat. The last one in existence was a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with a relief pitcher side car used by the Milwaukee Brewers in 1995. Since then, they’ve been the stuff of nostalgia.
The Dbacks model is a modern variation on the theme, in that — like everything else these days — its got corporate sponsorship: it’ll be called the “OnTrac Bullpen Cart,” sponsored by the OnTrac parcel delivery company. Anything to get an announcer to read a plug, I suppose. Or a blog post to give a brand a shoutout.
Whatever, the thing looks like a bullpen cart:
I can’t imagine a super intimidating closer using one of those — “Enter Sandman” or “Hells Bells” lose a bit of their oompf when the pitcher climbs out of that little thing after put-putting to the mound — but maybe intimidation is overrated?