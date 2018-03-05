Report: Twins, Byron Buxton have discussed contract extension

Jim Bowden reports that the Twins and outfielder Byron Buxton are interested in a long-term contract extension and have had conversations about it.

Buxton, 24, will become eligible for arbitration after this season and can become a free agent after the 2021 season. The Twins would likely want to buy out those years plus a couple of his free agent years as well.

Last season, Buxton hit .253/.314/.413 with 16 home runs, 51 RBI, 69 runs scored, and 29 stolen bases in 511 plate appearances while playing superb defense in center field. He was awarded a Gold Glove during the offseason.

Buxton will be a major part of an upgraded Twins roster as they attempt to return to the playoffs. The club went 85-77 last year, losing the AL Wild Card game to the Yankees.

