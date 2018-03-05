Getty Images

Ichiro close to signing deal to return to Mariners

By Craig CalcaterraMar 5, 2018, 2:11 PM EST
10 Comments

Bob Nightengale reports that Ichiro Suzuki is close to finalizing one year major league deal with the Seattle Mariners.

Earlier today it was reported that the Mariners’ Ben Gamel has an oblique strain that will put him out 4-6 weeks and that Mitch Haniger has hand tendinitis and hasn’t taken batting practice in six days. Between that, the fact that Guillermo Heredia is recovering from shoulder surgery and the fact that one of their healthy outfielders — Dee Gordon — is actually a second baseman means that there are some opportunities for outfielders with Seattle.

Ichiro may not have much left in the tank — he hit only .255/.318/.332 in 2017 — but he’s healthy and still wants to play in the bigs. Obviously, he knows his way around Safeco Field too, what with the whole “playing the bulk of his Hall of Fame career with the Mariners” thing, so that’s an added bonus.

 

Report: Twins, Byron Buxton have discussed contract extension

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
By Bill BaerMar 5, 2018, 6:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

Jim Bowden reports that the Twins and outfielder Byron Buxton are interested in a long-term contract extension and have had conversations about it.

Buxton, 24, will become eligible for arbitration after this season and can become a free agent after the 2021 season. The Twins would likely want to buy out those years plus a couple of his free agent years as well.

Last season, Buxton hit .253/.314/.413 with 16 home runs, 51 RBI, 69 runs scored, and 29 stolen bases in 511 plate appearances while playing superb defense in center field. He was awarded a Gold Glove during the offseason.

Buxton will be a major part of an upgraded Twins roster as they attempt to return to the playoffs. The club went 85-77 last year, losing the AL Wild Card game to the Yankees.