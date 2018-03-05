Braves acquire infielder Ryan Schimpf

The Atlanta Braves have acquired infielder Ryan Schimpf from the Tampa Bay Rays for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
Schimpf, who turns 30 in April, was traded to the Rays back in December, has played 142 games and has made 527 plate appearances for the San Diego Padres over the past two seasons. He’s got power, having hit 34 homers and slugged .492, but he’s batting just .195 and got on base at a .317 clip over that time. The Padres moved him because they got Chase Headley. The Rays would seem to have more openings due to trading Evan Longoria, but I guess not.
It’ll be interesting to see how he does in the much more friendly hitter’s park he’ll now call home in Atlanta. Assuming, of course, he actually plays there and not in Gwinnett.
Bob Nightengale reports that Ichiro Suzuki is close to finalizing one year major league deal with the Seattle Mariners.
Earlier today it was reported that the Mariners’ Ben Gamel has an oblique strain that will put him out 4-6 weeks and that Mitch Haniger has hand tendinitis and hasn’t taken batting practice in six days. Between that, the fact that Guillermo Heredia is recovering from shoulder surgery and the fact that one of their healthy outfielders — Dee Gordon — is actually a second baseman means that there are some opportunities for outfielders with Seattle.
Ichiro may not have much left in the tank — he hit only .255/.318/.332 in 2017 — but he’s healthy and still wants to play in the bigs. Obviously, he knows his way around Safeco Field too, what with the whole “playing the bulk of his Hall of Fame career with the Mariners” thing, so that’s an added bonus.