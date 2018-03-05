Braves acquire infielder Ryan Schimpf

The Atlanta Braves have acquired infielder Ryan Schimpf from the Tampa Bay Rays for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Schimpf, who turns 30 in April, was traded to the Rays back in December, has played 142 games and has made 527 plate appearances for the San Diego Padres over the past two seasons. He’s got power, having hit 34 homers and slugged .492, but he’s batting just .195 and got on base at a .317 clip over that time. The Padres moved him because they got Chase Headley. The Rays would seem to have more openings due to trading Evan Longoria, but I guess not.

It’ll be interesting to see how he does in the much more friendly hitter’s park he’ll now call home in Atlanta. Assuming, of course, he actually plays there and not in Gwinnett.

