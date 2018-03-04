White Sox sign Robbie Ross to minors deal

Free agent reliever Robbie Ross has a minor-league deal with the White Sox, per a team announcement on Sunday. The deal includes an invitation to spring training.
Ross, 28, last appeared in the majors on a limited eight-game run with the Red Sox in 2017. The southpaw pitched just 15 innings between the big leagues and the minors, but elbow inflammation and back issues cut his season short in August. During his last healthy season in 2016, he pitched to a 3.25 ERA, 3.7 BB/9 and 9.1 SO/9 in 55 1/3 innings for the club.
Assuming Ross manages to stay off the disabled list in 2018, he could provide some solid left-handed depth for the White Sox’ bullpen. First, however, he’ll have to compete against the team’s plethora of non-roster invitees, including right-handed relievers Jeanmar Gomez, Bruce Rondon and Rob Scahill and lefties Xavier Cedeno, Hector Santiago and T.J. House.
The Athletics designated infielder/outfielder Brandon Moss for assignment, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported Sunday. The roster spot was cleared to make room for left-handed reliever Jairo Labourt, whom the A’s claimed off waivers from the Reds.
Moss, 34, returned to Oakland in a trade for Jesse Hahn and Heath Fillmyer back in January, and was hoping to latch onto the Opening Day lineup this spring. He’s coming off of a down year, one in which he batted just .207/.279/.428 with 22 home runs and a .707 OPS in 401 plate appearances for the Royals. That made his $7.25 million price tag all the less appealing to the A’s, who were expected to offload him shortly after finalizing the trade.
Now, Moss tells the Chronicle, he’s seriously considering entering retirement if he can’t find another major league gig this season. “I totally understand the situation here. They had to get me to get a guy they really needed,” he said Sunday. “That’s baseball, that’s the way it works. But if I get cut, I can play by my own rules, I don’t have to do anything, and I won’t. If another team doesn’t pick me up, I’ve had a good career, more of a career than I ever thought I’d have.”
Should Moss decide to hang up his cleats for good, he’ll finish his 11-year career with a lifetime .237/.314/.452 batting line, 160 home runs, and 8.8 fWAR for the Red Sox, Pirates, Phillies, A’s, Indians, Cardinals and Royals.