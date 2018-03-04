Nolan Arenado, Rockies unlikely to reach extension this spring

The Rockies don’t appear to be in any rush to extend perennial Gold Glove winner Nolan Arenado, the third baseman said Sunday. Arenado told reporters that he doesn’t see any extension talks resuming until the 2018 season concludes, adding, “We have a good team and our focus is on winning — as it should be — and that’s what everyone wants.”

The 26-year-old infielder is slated to remain under team control through 2019, so there’s no pressure to get a deal done right away. Still, it makes sense to lock up a talent like Arenado’s before he hits free agency in 2020. Over five seasons with the club, he’s proven his prowess time and again, netting three All-Star nominations, five Gold Glove awards and consideration for both Rookie of the Year and MVP. He slashed .309/.373/.586 with 37 home runs and an NL-best 27 doubles in 680 plate appearances last year, and FanGraphs ranked his defense at the hot corner as third-best in the league in 2017.

Arenado is currently finishing off the tail end of the two-year, $29.5 million contract he signed with the club last January. He’ll receive a $17.5 million paycheck in 2018 and enter arbitration in advance of the 2019 season. While another season of Arenado’s .300+ average, 5.0+ fWAR ways could give the Rockies more peace of mind as they contemplate an expensive long-term arrangement, it could also give the All-Star third baseman more incentive to test free agency in the years to come.