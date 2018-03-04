J.D. Martinez doesn’t like his reputation as a bad defender

New Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez‘s wish will be granted: he will play some outfield throughout the season, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports. Manager Alex Cora said, “At home, he’ll play left field and if somehow he plays somewhere on the road here, he’ll play right field.”
Martinez will also spend some time at DH. He said, “That was part of the deal coming in, was knowing that I am going to play the outfield but I am going to DH at times too.” The former Astro, Tiger, and Diamondback inked a five-year, $110 million contract with the Red Sox last week.
Martinez thinks he’s a better defender than people give him credit for being, Michael Silverman reports. He doesn’t agree with the analytics that echo the thought and he is motivated to change his reputation. Baseball Reference’s defensive metric has Martinez at -35 runs below average over his seven-year career, though he was graded at one run above average last season. UZR, found at FanGraphs, puts him at -60.5 over his career and -13.1 last season.
Make no mistake, though: Martinez is in Boston for his bat, not his glove. Last year, he hit 45 home runs, knocked in 104 runs, and posted a 1.066 OPS in 489 plate appearances between the Tigers and Diamondbacks.
The Rockies don’t appear to be in any rush to extend perennial Gold Glove winner Nolan Arenado, the third baseman said Sunday. Arenado told reporters that he doesn’t see any extension talks resuming until the 2018 season concludes, adding, “We have a good team and our focus is on winning — as it should be — and that’s what everyone wants.”
The 26-year-old infielder is slated to remain under team control through 2019, so there’s no pressure to get a deal done right away. Still, it makes sense to lock up a talent like Arenado’s before he hits free agency in 2020. Over five seasons with the club, he’s proven his prowess time and again, netting three All-Star nominations, five Gold Glove awards and consideration for both Rookie of the Year and MVP. He slashed .309/.373/.586 with 37 home runs and an NL-best 27 doubles in 680 plate appearances last year, and FanGraphs ranked his defense at the hot corner as third-best in the league in 2017.
Arenado is currently finishing off the tail end of the two-year, $29.5 million contract he signed with the club last January. He’ll receive a $17.5 million paycheck in 2018 and enter arbitration in advance of the 2019 season. While another season of Arenado’s .300+ average, 5.0+ fWAR ways could give the Rockies more peace of mind as they contemplate an expensive long-term arrangement, it could also give the All-Star third baseman more incentive to test free agency in the years to come.