Report: Rockies still interested in Mark Reynolds

The Rockies are still pursuing free agent first baseman Mark Reynolds, per a report from Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The two have been linked since the start of the offseason, but don’t appear any closer to reaching an agreement as the club enters its final month of spring training.

Reynolds, 34, has already enjoyed two productive seasons with the Rockies in 2016 and 2017. He was inked to a minor league deal in advance of the 2017 season, then went on to slash .267/.352/.487 with 30 home runs and an .839 OPS in 593 plate appearances — numbers he hadn’t come close to putting up since his peak years with the Diamondbacks and Orioles from 2009-2011.

Before this offseason’s unusual stalemate, it looked like Reynolds was holding out for guaranteed money in 2018, a luxury he may no longer be able to afford as Opening Day draws near. On the other hand, there’s no question the Rockies could benefit from a proven veteran presence at first base, especially as they move toward the 2018 season with 23-year-old rookie Ryan McMahon as their only viable full-time candidate. At this point, it may just be a matter of seeing who blinks first.