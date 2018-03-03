Blue Jays sign Nick Tepesch to a minor-league deal

Free agent right-hander Nick Tepesch has a minor league deal with the Blue Jays, per a team announcement on Saturday. The deal does not include an invitation to spring training.

Tepesch, 29, was originally acquired by the Blue Jays when the Twins dealt him for cash considerations last July. He made just three starts with the club in 2017, turning in a 5.14 ERA, 3.2 BB/9 and 4.5 SO/9 over 14 innings. While he looked a little better in Triple-A Buffalo, he has yet to prove himself as a viable starter in the big leagues. The righty hasn’t seen a full major league season since 2014, due in part to a prolonged recovery from thoracic outlet syndrome in 2015.

Whether he’ll get there anytime soon is unclear, but the Blue Jays don’t appear to have big plans for him either way. Tepesch will likely slot in behind right-hander Joe Biagini as rotation depth, should injuries continue to trouble the team’s projected top five starters: Marcus Stroman, J.A. Happ, Aaron Sanchez, Marco Estrada and Jaime Garcia.