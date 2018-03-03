Blue Jays sign Nick Tepesch to a minor-league deal

Free agent right-hander Nick Tepesch has a minor league deal with the Blue Jays, per a team announcement on Saturday. The deal does not include an invitation to spring training.
Tepesch, 29, was originally acquired by the Blue Jays when the Twins dealt him for cash considerations last July. He made just three starts with the club in 2017, turning in a 5.14 ERA, 3.2 BB/9 and 4.5 SO/9 over 14 innings. While he looked a little better in Triple-A Buffalo, he has yet to prove himself as a viable starter in the big leagues. The righty hasn’t seen a full major league season since 2014, due in part to a prolonged recovery from thoracic outlet syndrome in 2015.
Whether he’ll get there anytime soon is unclear, but the Blue Jays don’t appear to have big plans for him either way. Tepesch will likely slot in behind right-hander Joe Biagini as rotation depth, should injuries continue to trouble the team’s projected top five starters: Marcus Stroman, J.A. Happ, Aaron Sanchez, Marco Estrada and Jaime Garcia.
Mets shortstop Amed Rosario lasted just two innings during Saturday’s Grapefruit League contest against the Marlins. He made a hasty exit after feeling pain in his left knee, which he told reporters was triggered after sprinting to home plate in the second inning. There’s no word yet on how long he’ll be sidelined, but he could undergo an MRI on Sunday if the pain hasn’t subsided by then.
This is a crucial period for the 22-year-old shortstop, who still has a lot to prove following his underwhelming debut with the club last August. The former top prospect struggled with consistency, both at the plate and on the field, and his strikeout-prone approach fed into a .248/.271/.394 batting line with four home runs and seven stolen bases in 170 plate appearances with the Mets last year. While he’s already locked down another starting role for 2018, it remains to be seen whether he can make the necessary adjustments to be productive in the majors.
Rosario wasn’t the only Mets player with a health scare on Saturday — Noah Syndergaard took a Justin Bour comebacker off of his thigh in the first inning, though it was later revealed that the ball deflected off of his glove and made no impact or injury.