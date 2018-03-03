Amed Rosario leaves game with left knee irritation

Mets shortstop Amed Rosario lasted just two innings during Saturday’s Grapefruit League contest against the Marlins. He made a hasty exit after feeling pain in his left knee, which he told reporters was triggered after sprinting to home plate in the second inning. There’s no word yet on how long he’ll be sidelined, but he could undergo an MRI on Sunday if the pain hasn’t subsided by then.

This is a crucial period for the 22-year-old shortstop, who still has a lot to prove following his underwhelming debut with the club last August. The former top prospect struggled with consistency, both at the plate and on the field, and his strikeout-prone approach fed into a .248/.271/.394 batting line with four home runs and seven stolen bases in 170 plate appearances with the Mets last year. While he’s already locked down another starting role for 2018, it remains to be seen whether he can make the necessary adjustments to be productive in the majors.

Rosario wasn’t the only Mets player with a health scare on Saturday — Noah Syndergaard took a Justin Bour comebacker off of his thigh in the first inning, though it was later revealed that the ball deflected off of his glove and made no impact or injury.