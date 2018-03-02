Yankees sign Adam Lind to a minor league deal

The New York Yankees have announced that they have signed Adam Lind to a minor league deal.
Lind, 34, hit .303/.362/.513 with 14 home runs and 59 RBI in 301 plate appearances for the Nationals last season, serving as a pinch-hitter and backup first baseman and outfielder.
It’s rather crazy that a guy with that kind of line, even at his age, has to settle for a minor league deal, but such is the way of the world these days. Especially if you’re a platoon guy with little defensive value.
It’s been a crappy few months for reliever Travis Wood. First he suffered a friggin’ crossbow accident that nearly snapped his finger in two. Now his season ends due to an ACL injury.
Wood suffered the injury — and a torn meniscus too — yesterday afternoon while executing a rundown between second and third base during his first outing of spring training. He’ll require surgery, the recovery time of which means he won’t pitch in 2018.
Wood, who was a non-roster invitee of the Tigers, pitched for the Padres last season. And he didn’t pitch particularly well, either, which means this could be the last we see of him in the majors.