Yankees sign Adam Lind to a minor league deal

The New York Yankees have announced that they have signed Adam Lind to a minor league deal.

Lind, 34, hit .303/.362/.513 with 14 home runs and 59 RBI in 301 plate appearances for the Nationals last season, serving as a pinch-hitter and backup first baseman and outfielder.

It’s rather crazy that a guy with that kind of line, even at his age, has to settle for a minor league deal, but such is the way of the world these days. Especially if you’re a platoon guy with little defensive value.

