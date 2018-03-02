Tom Koehler leaves game with possible shoulder injury

Dodgers reliever Tom Koehler was forced off the mound in the third inning of Friday’s Dodgers/White Sox game after suffering what appeared to be a right shoulder injury. While the extent of the injury has yet to be revealed, manager Dave Roberts said the right-hander felt some tightness in his biceps and will undergo an MRI.
It’s an alarming injury for any pitcher, but more so for Koehler, who has a history of shoulder injuries and was sidelined for nearly a month last season after experiencing a bout of bursitis in his right shoulder. The 31-year-old righty was signed to a one-year, $2 million deal back in December and figures to supplant Brandon Morrow in a multi-inning relief role this spring.
I’ve slagged on “Field of Dreams” for nearly 30 years now. Most notably, I wrote my definitive review of the movie last year, properly trashing it as the terrible movie that it is. Rarely does a day go by that someone doesn’t give me crap for that. I suppose it’s because so many of you have been brainwashed into believing “Field of Dreams” is good. You poor, misguided sods.
You’ll be angry to know, then, that I am not alone in this correct judgment. Mets reliever Jerry Blevins hates it too, and today he wrote a column about how bad it is for Sports Illustrated:
Maybe it’s a bit of my own dad issues, but I don’t enjoy it. And neither do you. You’re just scared of the backlash because you’re supposed to like it! You’re all sheep.
Yep. And the giveaway is how seldom people who defend it actually defend it on its merits as a movie. They talk about their own dads and they talk about how you must have a bad relationship with your dad — sad deflection — but rarely actually defend it in cinematic terms. They love the idea of “Field of Dreams” more than they like the actual movie. If they liked the actual movie, they’d meet criticisms of it head on rather than devolving into sad, sentimental daddy talk.
Anyway, Jerry Blevins is now my favorite baseball player. Go Mets.