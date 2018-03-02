Report: White Sox are “staying in touch” with Mike Moustakas

Free agent third baseman Mike Moustakas continues to draw interest from a number of teams around the league, including the White Sox. On Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the White Sox are “staying in touch” with the infielder, though the level of their interest isn’t currently known.

Moustakas, 29, is coming off of a seven-year run with the Royals. After undergoing right knee surgery in 2016, he rebounded with a .272/.314/.512 batting line and franchise-best 38 home runs in 598 plate appearances last year.

The Royals aren’t interested in bringing back their slugger — as they’ve made clear numerous times this winter, they’re more focused on replenishing their farm system than taking on marquee players and big contracts — but Moustakas remains one of the most intriguing free agent options left on the market, especially after enjoying one of the most productive seasons of his career in 2017. Still, even with the Braves and Yankees showing some signs of interest, teams have been reluctant to offer anything longer than a one-year deal, and it doesn’t look like any serious multi-year offers are currently on the table.

Granted, the White Sox are also in the middle of a rebuild, so if they engage in contract talks with Moustakas at all, it seems more likely that they’d be willing to discuss a long-term arrangement. As MLB Network’s Jon Morosi noted last week, the veteran infielder could bolster the White Sox’ lineup and give them a substantial talent to build around in the years to come.