Report: White Sox are “staying in touch” with Mike Moustakas

By Ashley VarelaMar 2, 2018, 11:04 PM EST
Free agent third baseman Mike Moustakas continues to draw interest from a number of teams around the league, including the White Sox. On Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the White Sox are “staying in touch” with the infielder, though the level of their interest isn’t currently known.

Moustakas, 29, is coming off of a seven-year run with the Royals. After undergoing right knee surgery in 2016, he rebounded with a .272/.314/.512 batting line and franchise-best 38 home runs in 598 plate appearances last year.

The Royals aren’t interested in bringing back their slugger — as they’ve made clear numerous times this winter, they’re more focused on replenishing their farm system than taking on marquee players and big contracts — but Moustakas remains one of the most intriguing free agent options left on the market, especially after enjoying one of the most productive seasons of his career in 2017. Still, even with the Braves and Yankees showing some signs of interest, teams have been reluctant to offer anything longer than a one-year deal, and it doesn’t look like any serious multi-year offers are currently on the table.

Granted, the White Sox are also in the middle of a rebuild, so if they engage in contract talks with Moustakas at all, it seems more likely that they’d be willing to discuss a long-term arrangement. As MLB Network’s Jon Morosi noted last week, the veteran infielder could bolster the White Sox’ lineup and give them a substantial talent to build around in the years to come.

Tom Koehler leaves game with possible shoulder injury

By Ashley VarelaMar 2, 2018, 7:19 PM EST
Dodgers reliever Tom Koehler was forced off the mound in the third inning of Friday’s Dodgers/White Sox game after suffering what appeared to be a right shoulder injury. While the extent of the injury has yet to be revealed, manager Dave Roberts said the right-hander felt some tightness in his biceps and will undergo an MRI.

It’s an alarming injury for any pitcher, but more so for Koehler, who has a history of shoulder injuries and was sidelined for nearly a month last season after experiencing a bout of bursitis in his right shoulder. The 31-year-old righty was signed to a one-year, $2 million deal back in December and figures to supplant Brandon Morrow in a multi-inning relief role this spring.