The Baltimore Orioles have signed utilityman Danny Valencia to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.

Valencia could platoon with Colby Rasmus and back up multiple other positions, which is valuable in these days of 13-man bullpens and tiny position player benches. He hit .256/.314/.411 with 15 homers for the Mariners last season.

If Valencia makes the big league roster he’ll make $1.2 million with $3 million more available in incentives.

