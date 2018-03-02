Drew Pomeranz leaves game with left forearm tightness

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz left today’s Grapefruit League game with left forearm tightness. He’ll be evaluated more thoroughly tomorrow and the team will provide an update then.

Not good, as forearm tightness is often a harbinger of bad injury news for a pitcher, but hopefully this will be minor.

Pomeranz was 17-6 with a 3.32 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 174/69 in 173.2 innings.

UPDATE: For what it’s worth, Pomeranz believes it to be a minor issue:

Pomeranz: 'Pretty sure this is probably nothing.'

Level of concern 'pretty low.'

Felt tightness warming up at start of 2nd inning.

Tests on forearm tomorrow. — Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) March 2, 2018

