Drew Pomeranz leaves game with left forearm tightness

Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz left today’s Grapefruit League game with left forearm tightness. He’ll be evaluated more thoroughly tomorrow and the team will provide an update then.
Not good, as forearm tightness is often a harbinger of bad injury news for a pitcher, but hopefully this will be minor.
Pomeranz was 17-6 with a 3.32 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 174/69 in 173.2 innings.
UPDATE: For what it’s worth, Pomeranz believes it to be a minor issue:
The Baltimore Orioles have signed utilityman Danny Valencia to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.
Valencia could platoon with Colby Rasmus and back up multiple other positions, which is valuable in these days of 13-man bullpens and tiny position player benches. He hit .256/.314/.411 with 15 homers for the Mariners last season.
If Valencia makes the big league roster he’ll make $1.2 million with $3 million more available in incentives.