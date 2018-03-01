Getty Images

The cores of the baseballs used since 2015 have changed

Last year two different studies — one by Ben Lindbergh and Mitchel Lichtman for The Ringer, and another by FiveThirtyEight’s Rob Arthur — found evidence that baseballs were altered at some point around the middle of the 2015 season. In 2015, 4,909 home runs were hit across the league. That wasn’t an alarming number. However, in 2016, 5,610 homers were hit, which was then the second-highest total of all time, trailing only 5,693 in 2000. In 2017, 6,105 home runs were hit, vastly eclipsing 2000’s all-time record.

The upshot of those studies was that the outside of the ball had changed to increase bounciness, to lower the seams and thus to reduce wind resistance, which could increase the distance a ball could fly. Today Arthur and Tim Dix of FiveThirtyEight have a new report about baseballs which show that something inside the ball has changed too: the core. The core of the balls used since the 2015 All-Star break — when homers suddenly and simultaneously spiked around baseball — is less dense than the core used before, which could add additional distance onto the flight of balls.

The upshot:

Combine all these factors together — a lighter, more compact baseball with tighter seams and more bounce — and the ball could fly as much as 8.6 feet farther. According to Nathan’s calculations, this would lead to a more than 25 percent increase in the number of home runs. Asked whether these changes in combination could have significantly affected the home run rate, MLB declined to comment.

Arthur and Dix note that homers have increased 46% since 2014 and suggest that the changed ball could account for over half of that, while uppercut swing strategies recently adopted by hitters could account for the rest.

Major League Baseball continues to be cagey about all of this, declining comment on these sorts of stories and offering disingenuous excuses for increased homers in order to avoid blaming the ball. The league is reportedly now studying the matter itself and is supposed to issue some sort of report about it all at some point.

If the league’s report does not deal with the above-mentioned studies and observations head-on and, instead, reads like a position paper denying such claims without providing underlying evidence and testing methodologies, it should be dismissed out of hand.

We need to talk about Alex Cora using the word “slacks”

Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston interviewed Red Sox manager Alex Cora, and Cora talked about clubhouse stuff, leadership, dress codes and the like.

It’s interesting stuff from a new manager, especially a new manager on a club whose off-the-field behavior and deportment gets a lot more coverage and attention than most other teams. As recent history shows, we’re far more likely to hear what happens on the Red Sox team plane or in their clubhouse than most other teams, so that whole scene is pretty relevant here.

The key from Cora is that he’s going to let the veterans lead and see where that goes:

“I think you give them the space,” Cora said in a sit-down with NBC Sports Boston. “Obviously, we’re going to have some rules. Dress codes, and who can be in the clubhouse, all that stuff. … I will get the veterans or the core of the team in my office. Tell ‘em what I want from them, and then they meet and they’ll come back with a set of rules that they feel it’s appropriate for the team, and then we’ll discuss and we go.”

That dress code led to this comment from Cora:

“I signed with the Dodgers in 1996, and that was an organization that from Double-A on every trip, it was a [must to wear a] sports coat on the road,” Cora said. “Have to wear a collared shirt. Slacks on the road … it was very clean. So I know it’s different now. I know that what for me is a dress shirt for another guy is not.

The idea to listen to players and to impose rules that meet both your values as a leader and the realities of the lives of younger players seems like a sensible approach.

But I’m sorry, I’m stuck on “slacks” and I don’t know if I’m going to be able to shake it for most of the rest of the day.

Cora is two years younger than I am. The only person I know who says “slacks” unironically is my 74-year-old father. Cora isn’t totally on the old man train here, as he says “jeans” instead of “dungarees” later in the article. Makes me wonder if he says “ice box” or “davenport” too, but I suppose we’ll have to wait for another article for that.

Not that I have standing to make too much fun of him. I call ATMs “cash machines” and always have. My wife, who is a few years younger than me, mocks me mercilessly for that. One day we were watching “The Big Lebowski” and The Dude said “cash machine.” I said “Ah ha! See!” And she said “This movie takes place over 25 years ago and The Dude is old even then.”

So, hey, I feel ya, Alex.