Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Texas Wesleyan University fires coach who discriminated against player from Colorado due to marijuana legality

By Bill BaerMar 1, 2018, 4:05 PM EST
15 Comments

Texas Wesleyan University fired baseball coach and former Major League Baseball player Mike Jeffcoat after it was revealed that he discriminated against a high school player due to Colorado’s marijuana laws, CBS Denver reports. The potential recruit, Gavin Bell, attends high school in Colorado. Jeffcoat said past recruits “had trouble passing our drug test.”

Darren McKee, a radio show host in Denver, published the email sent to the player by Jeffcoat. In the email, Jeffcoat wrote:

Hi Gavin,

Thanks for the interest in our program. Unfortunately, we are not recruiting players from the state of Colorado. In the past, players have had trouble passing our drug test. We have made a decision to not take a chance on Student-athletes from your state. You can thank your liberal politicians. Best of Luck wherever you decide to play.

Mike Jeffcoat
Head Baseball Coach
Texas Wesleyan University

CBS Denver also notes that a violation of a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics rule was discovered, unrelated to the email/recruiting issue.

Texas Wesleyan University president Frederick Slabach said, “I want to make sure he knows that the comments contained in that email absolutely do not express the values of this university and we would love to have Gavin here as a student.” Slabach also said TWU “does not tolerate discrimination.” He continued, “We value inclusiveness. We value education, critical thinking, and supporting student athletes who are here for the love of the game.”

Jeffcoat, 58, went to high school in Arkansas and attended college at Louisiana Tech University. The Indians selected him in the 13th round of the 1980 draft. He went on to have a 10-year career in the majors from 1983-94, playing for the Indians, Giants, Rangers, and Marlins. Jeffcoat had been the head coach of TWU’s baseball team since 2002.

Jeffcoat may find it interesting that, following Colorado’s legalization, marijuana use among teens has actually declined, as the Washington Post reported in December. Furthermore, for teens, the usage rates of alcohol, tobacco, and heroin also sharply declined following legalization. You can thank your liberal politicians.

Stan Kasten wants Dodger Stadium to host an All-Star Game

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
By Bill BaerMar 1, 2018, 6:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

Per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten confirmed that his team is “aggressively pursuing” hosting an All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, perhaps as soon as 2020. The Los Angeles city council is apparently on board with the idea.

Kasten said, “We obviously are very interested as we have been since the day we got here. We’ve had a lot of conversations. … I think we’re making progress on putting everything in place to get the game.”

The 2018 and 2019 All-Star Games are spoken for already, as they will be hosted at Nationals Park and Progressive Field, respectively. Beyond that, though, the door is open. Dodger Stadium hasn’t hosted an All-Star Game since 1980. That’s the longest drought in baseball, followed by the Expos/Nationals who haven’t hosted since 1982.