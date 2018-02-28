Yuli Gurriel undergoing hamate bone surgery

Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel left Astros camp and flew back to Houston the other day after experiencing discomfort around his left hand and wrist. Bad news was delivered today: he’s undergoing surgery to remove the hook of the hamate bone in his left hand.
Hamate surgery is pretty major for a hitter. The typical timeline for recovery is 6-8 weeks, but a lot of guys who have had it have experienced lingering issues such as weakness and lack of flexibility even after they’ve putatively healed. UPDATE: Astros GM Jeff Luhnow just said that they’re looking at a five-to-six week recovery time. Guess we’ll see.
With Gurriel gone, Marwin Gonzalez will likely be the Astros’ starting first baseman for at least the first part of the 2018 season.