Yairo Munoz homered twice in Cardinals’ eight-run seventh inning

The Cardinals erased an eight-run deficit in the seventh inning of Wednesday afternoon’s Grapefruit League game against the Orioles. Outfielder Yairo Munoz was a big contributor as he hit a pair of home runs in the frame.
Munoz led off the seventh with a home run off of Andrew Faulkner, cutting the Orioles’ lead to 9-2. The Cardinals proceeded to load the bases with no outs, then with one out, Wilfredo Tovar cleared the bases with a double. Alex Mejia tacked on an RBI single to bring the Cardinals closer at 9-6. Munoz came back up to the plate with runners on second and third and two outs, then drilled a three-run home run to left field, tying the game at 9-9.
As Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch notes, Munoz wasn’t even supposed to be in Wednesday’s lineup. He was only put in when Rangel Ravelo said he didn’t feel good after batting practice.
Munoz, 23, is the 10th-best prospect in the Cardinals’ system, according to MLB Pipeline. The Cardinals acquired him from the Athletics in December along with Max Schrock in the Stephen Piscotty trade. Munoz split his season last year between Double-A Midland and Triple-A Nashville. Unsurprisingly, he had better numbers at Double-A than at Triple-A. Altogether, he hit .300/.330/.464 with 13 home runs, 68 RBI, 65 runs scored, and 22 stolen bases in 477 plate appearances.
Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia published a column on Wednesday detailing one of the ways the Phillies are trying to help build clubhouse camaraderie. At some point last season, head pitching coach Rick Kranitz brought the “Sensitive Bus” into the Phillies’ clubhouse and he has brought it back for the 2018 season.
The “Sensitive Bus” is a yellow toy school bus, adorned with a whining emoji, that gets placed in a player’s locker if he’s deemed to have been too sensitive.
Kranitz said, “You know, sometimes guys get a little sensitive about things. They start jabbing each other a little, getting under each others’ skin. It doesn’t even have to be about baseball. You have to have tough skin. The boys, they don’t ever want the bus in their locker.”
Kranitz added, “If somebody gets on somebody’s nerves and there’s some sensitivity, I’ll just go get it and put it in their locker. Hey, I might put it in my own locker.”
On the one hand, this type of team-building exercise is a step above some of the stunts used in the past, like making rookies dress up like women and wear pink backpacks.
On the other hand, this is still problematic because it teaches men — in the case of the Phillies’ clubhouse: young, impressionable men — that being sensitive is a bad thing. It’s not. If someone doesn’t like something that a fellow teammate said or did, his environment should make him feel comfortable enough to speak up and establish his own boundaries. Some teammates you can joke around with, some you can’t. Sometimes a player will have a bad day or a bad week and not be in the mood to joke around. That’s life; that’s people. Those that don’t enjoy silliness — whether in that moment or in general — shouldn’t have to silently suffer because Kranitz wants to promote toxic masculinity in Gabe Kapler’s clubhouse.
When Kapler got hired, the Phillies were essentially saying to fans that they were going to change up the way things had been done. The front office is now very analytically-oriented, for example. The Phillies are going to experiment with mid-inning outfield realignment. So, it’s surprising that someone as forward-thinking as Kapler would allow Kranitz to implement such a retrograde team-building exercise in his clubhouse.