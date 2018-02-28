Red Sox ask Boston to change name of controversial street

BOSTON (AP) The Boston Red Sox are asking the city of Boston to change Yawkey Way back to its original name, Jersey Street.
The name has been under fire for years for its connection to what the team’s principal owner has said is the franchise’s complicated racial past under former owner Tom Yawkey.
The Red Sox filed the petition Wednesday with the City of Boston Public improvement Commission.
Yawkey Way is the street Fenway Park is on.
Yawkey owned the Red Sox from 1933 to 1976 and presided over the last franchise in Major League Baseball to field a black player. That was in 1959, more than a decade after Jackie Robinson played for the Dodgers.
The team said Wednesday in a statement that “restoring the Jersey Street name is intended to reinforce that Fenway Park is inclusive and welcoming to all.”
Philanthropic group Yawkey Foundations calls the move disappointing, saying “Yawkey treated every player the same, regardless of their race.” The group urges the commission to reject the proposal.
Yawkey died in 1976. The street was named for him in 1977. The city renamed a stretch of the road David Ortiz Drive last summer in honor of the retired Red Sox designated hitter.
The Cardinals erased an eight-run deficit in the seventh inning of Wednesday afternoon’s Grapefruit League game against the Orioles. Outfielder Yairo Munoz was a big contributor as he hit a pair of home runs in the frame.
Munoz led off the seventh with a home run off of Andrew Faulkner, cutting the Orioles’ lead to 9-2. The Cardinals proceeded to load the bases with no outs, then with one out, Wilfredo Tovar cleared the bases with a double. Alex Mejia tacked on an RBI single to bring the Cardinals closer at 9-6. Munoz came back up to the plate with runners on second and third and two outs, then drilled a three-run home run to left field, tying the game at 9-9.
As Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch notes, Munoz wasn’t even supposed to be in Wednesday’s lineup. He was only put in when Rangel Ravelo said he didn’t feel good after batting practice.
Munoz, 23, is the 10th-best prospect in the Cardinals’ system, according to MLB Pipeline. The Cardinals acquired him from the Athletics in December along with Max Schrock in the Stephen Piscotty trade. Munoz split his season last year between Double-A Midland and Triple-A Nashville. Unsurprisingly, he had better numbers at Double-A than at Triple-A. Altogether, he hit .300/.330/.464 with 13 home runs, 68 RBI, 65 runs scored, and 22 stolen bases in 477 plate appearances.