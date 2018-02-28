Dave Martinez brought camels to Nats spring training today

Joe Maddon is well-known for his creative and elaborate spring training motivation techniques. He has had his team do yoga and meditation. This year he used artwork as a visualization thing. If you search “Joe Maddon” and “unconventional” you get back a lot of articles.

Dave Martinez was Joe Maddon’s protege in Tampa Bay and Chicago for several years. He’s now the manager of the Washington Nationals. Based on what’s going on at Nats camp this morning, I think it’s fair to say that he is following in his mentor’s footsteps:

Welp, there are three real life camels here at Nats camp today. “My Humps” by Black Eyed Peas was playing and Bobby Henley keeps screaming “Hump Day!” pic.twitter.com/pOXVhovr8c — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) February 28, 2018

Guess we have to wait until October to see if the Nats can finally get . . . over the hump and into the NLCS.

