Dave Martinez brought camels to Nats spring training today

Joe Maddon is well-known for his creative and elaborate spring training motivation techniques. He has had his team do yoga and meditation. This year he used artwork as a visualization thing. If you search “Joe Maddon” and “unconventional” you get back a lot of articles.
Dave Martinez was Joe Maddon’s protege in Tampa Bay and Chicago for several years. He’s now the manager of the Washington Nationals. Based on what’s going on at Nats camp this morning, I think it’s fair to say that he is following in his mentor’s footsteps:
Guess we have to wait until October to see if the Nats can finally get . . . over the hump and into the NLCS.
Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel left Astros camp and flew back to Houston the other day after experiencing discomfort around his left hand and wrist. Bad news was delivered today: he’s undergoing surgery to remove the hook of the hamate bone in his left hand.
Hamate surgery is pretty major for a hitter. The typical timeline for recovery is 6-8 weeks, but a lot of guys who have had it have experienced lingering issues such as weakness and lack of flexibility even after they’ve putatively healed. UPDATE: Astros GM Jeff Luhnow just said that they’re looking at a five-to-six week recovery time. Guess we’ll see.
With Gurriel gone, Marwin Gonzalez will likely be the Astros’ starting first baseman for at least the first part of the 2018 season.