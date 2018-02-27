White Sox prospect Jake Burger to miss all of 2018 with a ruptured Achilles tendon

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

That’s one of those headlines that tells the whole story, I suppose. Anyway: Burger tore his left Achilles tendon running out a ground ball against Oakland yesterday. The lesson: don’t run out ground balls, kid.

Burger was the Sox’ first round draft pick last year and, though he was not expected to make his big league debut this season, he is projected to be White Sox’ future third baseman.

He’ll have surgery later this week and be back at spring training a year from now. Tough break.

