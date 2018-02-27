White Sox prospect Jake Burger to miss all of 2018 with a ruptured Achilles tendon

That’s one of those headlines that tells the whole story, I suppose. Anyway: Burger tore his left Achilles tendon running out a ground ball against Oakland yesterday. The lesson: don’t run out ground balls, kid.
Burger was the Sox’ first round draft pick last year and, though he was not expected to make his big league debut this season, he is projected to be White Sox’ future third baseman.
He’ll have surgery later this week and be back at spring training a year from now. Tough break.
Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports that Jon Lester will start on Opening Day for the Cubs. The Cubs open the season on Thursday, March 29 in Miami against the Marlins.
Lester, 34, will be making his second consecutive and third overall Opening Day start for the Cubs. Lester also started four consecutive Opening Days for the Red Sox from 2011-14. The lefty now leads a Cubs rotation that includes Yu Darvish and no longer includes Jake Arrieta, who is still a free agent.
Last year, Lester put up his worst ERA since 2012, finishing with a 4.33 ERA and a 180/60 K/BB ratio in 180 2/3 innings.