UPDATE: Tim Lincecum, Texas Rangers nearing a deal

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 27, 2018, 3:36 PM EST
UPDATE: Jeff Passan of Yahoo reports that Lincecum “is deep into talks with the Texas Rangers” on a one-year major league deal, and the expectation is it gets done soon. Passan says that it’d likely be for a job in the bullpen, and that Lincecum could challenge for the Rangers’ open closer role.

12:52 PM: Jon Heyman reports that Tim Lincecum is deciding between two or three teams and is expected to sign in the next day or two. Heyman names two of the finalists: the Rangers and Lincecum’s longtime rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Heyman says Lincecum is preparing to fly to Arizona, so his decision appears imminent.

It would be weird to see Lincecum in a Dodgers jersey after seeing him for so long with the Giants, but a job’s a job. At this point, of course, the free agent Lincecum is looking to get back to the big leagues any way he can.

Lincecum has not pitched at all since 2016, and hasn’t pitched well for many, many years. He attracted a lot of attention earlier this month during a showcase in which he reportedly threw in the 90-93 mph range, however, and has since drawn considerable interest, with Heyman reporting that at least two clubs have offered him guaranteed major league deals.

Cubs tab Jon Lester to start on Opening Day

By Bill BaerFeb 27, 2018, 6:30 PM EST
Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports that Jon Lester will start on Opening Day for the Cubs. The Cubs open the season on Thursday, March 29 in Miami against the Marlins.

Lester, 34, will be making his second consecutive and third overall Opening Day start for the Cubs. Lester also started four consecutive Opening Days for the Red Sox from 2011-14. The lefty now leads a Cubs rotation that includes Yu Darvish and no longer includes Jake Arrieta, who is still a free agent.

Last year, Lester put up his worst ERA since 2012, finishing with a 4.33 ERA and a 180/60 K/BB ratio in 180 2/3 innings.