Indians sign Mike Napoli to minor league deal

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 27, 2018, 10:47 AM EST
Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports that the Indians have signed Mike Napoli to a minor league deal.

Napoli hit .193/.285/.428 in 485 plate appearances last year but somehow managed to hit 29 home runs. It’s not necessarily the case that time has caught up with him, though, as he suffered a slew of injuries last year including a lower back strain, a stress reaction in his right leg and a torn ligament in his right hand, which was not diagnosed until after the season, after which he had surgery. Which, sure, I suppose his suffering multiple injuries could mean time is catching up with him, but we don’t yet know for sure if his bat is toast.

It’s not clear where the 36-year-old would fit in the Indians’ roster plans — they have Yonder Alonso at first base and Edwin Encarnacion at DH — but depth is depth and injuries happen.

Check out Matt Szczur’s painting for Tom Ricketts

By Bill BaerFeb 27, 2018, 7:35 PM EST
Padres outfielder Matt Szczur spent the first three-plus seasons of his major league career with the Cubs, winning the World Series with them in 2016. The club traded him to the Padres in May last year.

Szczur apparently has a gift for painting and put brush to canvas for Cubs owner Tom Ricketts. Check out this masterpiece, via MLB.com’s Carrie Muskat:

That’s a pretty cool gift. One I’m sure Cubs fans wish they could also get their hands on.