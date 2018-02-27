Indians sign Mike Napoli to a minor league deal

Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports that the Indians have signed Mike Napoli to a minor league deal.
Napoli hit .193/.285/.428 in 485 plate appearances last year but somehow managed to hit 29 home runs. It’s not necessarily the case that time has caught up with him, though, as he suffered a slew of injuries last year including a lower back strain, a stress reaction in his right leg and a torn ligament in his right hand, which was not diagnosed until after the season, after which he had surgery. Which, sure, I suppose his suffering multiple injuries could mean time is catching up with him, but we don’t yet know for sure if his bat is toast.
It’s not clear where the 36-year-old would fit in the Indians’ roster plans — they have Yonder Alonso at first base and Edwin Encarnacion at DH — but depth is depth and injuries happen.
Jon Heyman reports that Tim Lincecum is deciding between two or three teams and is expected to sign in the next day or two. Heyman names two of the finalists: the Rangers and Lincecum’s longtime rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Heyman says Lincecum is preparing to fly to Arizona, so his decision appears imminent.
It would be weird to see Lincecum in a Dodgers jersey after seeing him for so long with the Giants, but a job’s a job. At this point, of course, the free agent Lincecum is looking to get back to the big leagues any way he can.
Lincecum has not pitched at all since 2016, and hasn’t pitched well for many, many years. He attracted a lot of attention earlier this month during a showcase in which he reportedly threw in the 90-93 mph range, however, and has since drawn considerable interest, with Heyman reporting that at least two clubs have offered him guaranteed major league deals.