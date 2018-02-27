Cubs tab Jon Lester to start on Opening Day

The Phillies will posthumously induct pitcher Roy Hallday to the Wall of Fame at Citizens Bank Park on August 4, Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News reports.

Halladay died at the age of 40 on November 7 last year when his ICON A5 amphibious plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. An autopsy revealed traces of morphine, amphetamine, Prozac, and Ambien in Halladay’s system.

Halladay spent the last four seasons of his career, from 2010-13, with the Phillies. He went a combined 55-29 with a 3.25 ERA and 622 strikeouts in 702 2/3 innings. The right-hander won the National League Cy Young Award in 2010 and finished as a runner-up in 2011.

The Phillies haven’t inducted a figure into the Wall of Fame since 2016 when Hall of Famer Jim Thome earned the honor. Pete Rose was to be inducted last summer, but the Phillies disinvited him due to a controversy. Halladay will be the first pitcher added to the Wall of Fame since Curt Schilling in 2013. He’ll be the first figure inducted posthumously since broadcaster Harry Kalas in 2009.

After this season, Halladay will become eligible for the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time.

Follow @Baer_Bill