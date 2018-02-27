Check out Matt Szczur’s painting for Tom Ricketts

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Padres outfielder Matt Szczur spent the first three-plus seasons of his major league career with the Cubs, winning the World Series with them in 2016. The club traded him to the Padres in May last year.

Szczur apparently has a gift for painting and put brush to canvas for Cubs owner Tom Ricketts. Check out this masterpiece, via MLB.com’s Carrie Muskat:

Former #Cubs OF Matt Szczur painted this for Tom Ricketts. Players all signed it as well pic.twitter.com/FLrAuxebTg — Carrie Muskat (@CarrieMuskat) February 27, 2018

That’s a pretty cool gift. One I’m sure Cubs fans wish they could also get their hands on.

