Check out Matt Szczur’s painting for Tom Ricketts

Padres outfielder Matt Szczur spent the first three-plus seasons of his major league career with the Cubs, winning the World Series with them in 2016. The club traded him to the Padres in May last year.
Szczur apparently has a gift for painting and put brush to canvas for Cubs owner Tom Ricketts. Check out this masterpiece, via MLB.com’s Carrie Muskat:
That’s a pretty cool gift. One I’m sure Cubs fans wish they could also get their hands on.
Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports that Jon Lester will start on Opening Day for the Cubs. The Cubs open the season on Thursday, March 29 in Miami against the Marlins.
Lester, 34, will be making his second consecutive and third overall Opening Day start for the Cubs. Lester also started four consecutive Opening Days for the Red Sox from 2011-14. The lefty now leads a Cubs rotation that includes Yu Darvish and no longer includes Jake Arrieta, who is still a free agent.
Last year, Lester put up his worst ERA since 2012, finishing with a 4.33 ERA and a 180/60 K/BB ratio in 180 2/3 innings.