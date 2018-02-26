Zack Cozart’s wife is savage

There’s a good story by Pedro Moura up at The Athletic (subscription only) about Zack Cozart.

Cozart, of course, has been a shortstop for his entire career, but he’s moving to third base with the Angels since they have the best defensive shortstop in the game in Andrelton Simmons. Still, players get very invested in their defensive positions, especially if its a glory position like shortstop or center field. As such, Cozart had to think hard about signing with the Angels and moving off short.

He did that, thinking he’d at least be staying in the middle infield by playing some second base, but then another wrinkle was presented: the Angels traded for Ian Kinsler, meaning that it was third base or nothing for Cozart. He, again, had to think hard about how to process it.

What put him over? His wife, who did not beat around the dang bush:

Cozart hung up the phone. He and his wife, Chelsea, lingered along the curb to discuss it. He was already going to move from his lifelong shortstop to accommodate Andrelton Simmons. Would this be much different? His wife moved the conversation forward with force. “Quit being a baby,” she said. “Do you want to go play for the Reds, or do you want to play for the Angels? One team’s trying to win.”

I hereby nominate Chelsea Cozart as the next Executive Director of the Major League Baseball Players’ Association.

