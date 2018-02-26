Getty Images

Zack Cozart’s wife is savage

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 26, 2018, 11:07 AM EST
12 Comments

There’s a good story by Pedro Moura up at The Athletic (subscription only) about Zack Cozart.

Cozart, of course, has been a shortstop for his entire career, but he’s moving to third base with the Angels since they have the best defensive shortstop in the game in Andrelton Simmons. Still, players get very invested in their defensive positions, especially if its a glory position like shortstop or center field. As such, Cozart had to think hard about signing with the Angels and moving off short.

He did that, thinking he’d at least be staying in the middle infield by playing some second base, but then another wrinkle was presented: the Angels traded for Ian Kinsler, meaning that it was third base or nothing for Cozart. He, again, had to think hard about how to process it.

What put him over? His wife, who did not beat around the dang bush:

Cozart hung up the phone. He and his wife, Chelsea, lingered along the curb to discuss it. He was already going to move from his lifelong shortstop to accommodate Andrelton Simmons. Would this be much different? His wife moved the conversation forward with force.

“Quit being a baby,” she said. “Do you want to go play for the Reds, or do you want to play for the Angels? One team’s trying to win.”

I hereby nominate Chelsea Cozart as the next Executive Director of the Major League Baseball Players’ Association.

Orioles sign Pedro Alvarez to a minor league deal

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraFeb 26, 2018, 2:25 PM EST
1 Comment

Pedro Alvarez is staying in Baltimore. The Orioles announced today that they have signed the designated hitter to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training.

Alvarez, 31, will earn $1 million if makes the major league roster and can earn up to $2 million in performance bonuses. This is the third straight year Alvarez has signed with the Orioles and his second consecutive minor league deal. He played in 109 gams for them in 2016 but only 14 games in 2017, as he and the O’s tried unsuccessfully to convert him into an outfielder.

Credit to Alvarez for trying and for accepting the minor league assignment to do so. I’m curious as to whether he’d be willing to do that again if he does not make the club out of camp this year.