Report: Blue Jays sign Seung-hwan Oh

Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reported late Sunday night that the Blue Jays signed reliever Seung-hwan Oh. Sportsnet’s BenNicholson-Smith also reported last night that the deal is a one-year pact worth $2 million with a 2019 vesting option. The Blue Jays still haven’t announced the deal but Oh passed his physical, Nicholson-Smith reports, so an announcement should come rather soon.
The Rangers had agreed to a contract with Oh earlier this month, but the club took an issue with his MRI results and voided the deal on February 17.
Oh, 35, impressed in his first season in the majors two seasons ago, finishing with a 1.92 ERA and a 103/18 K/BB ratio over 79 2/3 innings. However, he struggled a bit last year, compiling a 4.10 ERA with a 54/15 K/BB ratio in 59 1/3 innings.
The Jays already have Roberto Osuna in the closer’s role. Oh will likely help bridge the gap to him in the seventh and eighth innings.
Orioles pitcher Kevin Gausman and Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario were involved in a collision near home plate in the second inning of Monday’s Grapefruit League game. Gausman suffered a laceration near his left eye and left with a trainer. Candelario stayed in the game and drew a walk but was replaced with a pinch-runner and walked off the field with a trainer when he reached second base. The collision occurred because Gausman was running to back up home plate on an RBI single by Leonys Martin and Candelario was positioning himself to be able to help Tigers base runner Jason Krizan.
Gausman appeared to be relatively fine after the game, according to Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun. The right-hander joked that the cut gave him a good look, making him appear tougher. He ended the day responsible for five runs (all earned) on six hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.
Candelario’s status is not yet known, but the Tigers should pass along an update before the day is over. Candelario singled along with the walk, finishing 1-for-1 on the afternoon. [Update: Candelario has a bruised left knee, per Chris McCosky.]